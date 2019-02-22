Health PEI says it's 'exploring alternative options' to manage patient flow at QEH

Health PEI says it's "exploring alternative options" to manage traffic flow at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The information comes after a woman who brought her elderly mother to the hospital complained about an inability to maintain physical distancing as patients were waiting to register for their appointments.

Maureen McTague brought her 87-year-old mother to the hospital on Dec. 7 to find the waiting room to register was filled beyond capacity, with all of the seats taken and overflow traffic spilling into the hospital's main corridor.

She also discovered that after months of people being directed to use alternate exits when leaving the hospital, traffic was once again proceeding in both directions at the hospital's main entrance.

McTague said she and her mother were forced to wait in an area she described as a "bottleneck" where "all traffic in and out [of the hospital] had no option than to come within inches of us."

Compounding the problem, McTague said, multiple people in wheelchairs (including her mother) were waiting in the hallway, which "further narrowed anyone's ability to socially distance. It simply was not possible to stay six feet away. I would estimate my mother came too close to over 100 people during the visit."

McTague described her mother as "high-risk" for COVID-19 because of her age, and said she considered leaving the hospital but decided to stay because her mother had waited three months for the appointment.

"She's all that I have. I can't risk her getting within inches of dozens of people that are going past. It's just not an option."

Alternate exits don't work in winter

McTague shared her concerns in a pair of emails sent to P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison, which she also shared with CBC.

An email response she received from management at the hospital explained that an alternate exit which had been used during much of the pandemic to separate incoming and outgoing traffic, "is not feasible during the colder months as that exit will not stay closed allowing for blowing snow and debris … making the area unsafe for foot traffic."

Maureen McTague says she became concerned during a recent trip to take her mother to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital because they were not able to maintain physical distancing while waiting to register. (CBC)

The email explains other solutions have been explored "but could not be implemented due to fire regulations."

"Since mandatory masking has been directed by the CPHO, infection control has advised that two-way traffic at the front entrance of the facility is acceptable," the email explains.

Physical distancing 'not always possible'

"While maintaining six feet of social distancing is our ultimate goal, it is not always possible in this environment," the email continues. "Traffic directed by arrows, plexiglass dividers, hand hygiene stations, all people wearing masks, and front entrance screening are measures felt to minimize risk for all."

But McTague suggested the hospital use space set aside near the canteen in its lobby area as overflow, to allow for more physical distancing when the waiting room is full to capacity.

"If masks are enough, then why are we shutting down restaurants? Why are we socially distancing at every single public venue that we're going to? Why are we shutting down schools?"

McTague said she wanted to be clear her criticism isn't meant as "a slight on the health-care providers, doctors, nurses and front-line workers that put themselves at risk for us daily. I gratefully appreciate and applaud them all. This is a co-ordination issue, not at all a care issue."

Hospital looks for better traffic flow, more seating

In response to questions from CBC, a spokesperson for Health PEI wrote via email that "the Queen Elizabeth Hospital continues to balance continuation of daily health-care service delivery with COVID-19 public health measures, while adhering to fire code regulations and physical space constraints within our current facility structure. The QEH sees more than 800 patients per day, most of whom enter the front of the building.

"We are actively exploring alternative options, which would further separate traffic flow within this area, as we are committed to providing a safe environment to all entering our facility," the spokesperson wrote.

"QEH is also reviewing options to improve separation of the traffic flow."

More from CBC P.E.I.