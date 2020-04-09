Health Minister James Aylward's decision 'stunningly irresponsible,' says Official Opposition

P.E.I.'s Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker describes Health Minister James Aylward's decision not to go directly home and self-isolate following an international trip as a "stunningly irresponsible act."

Bevan-Baker was reacting to Aylward's self-isolation following a health recruitment trip to Ireland.

"We all make mistakes but this was a serious breach at a time when each and every one of us has a personal responsibility to make sure that what we're doing here is successful," said Bevan-Baker, adding he'd like to have seen an early admission and a frank apology from Aylward.

"Given how egregious this is I would like to hear from Mr. Aylward, whether he feels it is still appropriate for him to occupy his position."

Aylward returned to P.E.I. in the early hours of March 13, got a few hours sleep, then went into the office, according to Premier Dennis King.

King told CBC it was the province's chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, who told Aylward to go home that day and self-isolate for 14 days. Aylward did head home, but on the way he made a couple of stops, including to a grocery store.

The premier said he was disappointed in his health minister's "lapse in judgment."

Liberal health critic Robert Henderson, a former health minister, said by the end of February the coronavirus had spread through parts of Europe and Ireland had a case so he questions why the recruitment trip went ahead.

Some Islanders have been fined for those same lapses in judgment. — Liberal health critic Robert Henderson

Henderson said the seriousness of the coronavirus situation should have been on the health minister's radar when he returned home on March 13.

"The premier has been very stern with Islanders but yet he comes up with an answer that, well, it was a momentary lapse in judgment where some Islanders have been fined for those same lapses in judgment," said Henderson.

"The fact that it took a month before the premier came clean on this and the fact it took a reporter to nudge it out of him sort of makes you wonder if it ever would have come to the light of day."

Health Minister James Aylward returned home March 13.

King said he's not looking at disciplinary action against Aylward. He said at the time, there was a grey area around what people were supposed to do.

The premier said he told Aylward he was disappointed in his actions.

"When you're in leadership roles, like we are as politicians on Prince Edward Island, people are right to hold you to a higher standard and on this particular case I think he missed the mark."

'His absence was already being noted'

Premier Dennis King says he has confidence in his health minister, that he's doing a good job and is working around the clock. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The premier said he has confidence in his health minister, that he's doing a good job and is working around the clock.

CBC News requested an interview with Aylward but he has not yet responded.

Bevan-Baker said Aylward has been "largely absent" during the whole pandemic.

"Across Canada and around the world people in his position have been stepping up and taking leadership roles," he said.

"We haven't seen that from minister Aylward so his absence was already being noted and for his presence now to be part of a story like this is again deeply disappointing."

