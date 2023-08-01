Deficiencies at P.E.I. long-term care homes worsened impact of COVID, report says

P.E.I.'s long-term care homes "were not sufficiently prepared for a pandemic" when the COVID-19 crisis began, leading to the quality of care for residents deteriorating, according to an external panel appointed by the provincial government.

The panel headed by mediator and retired lawyer Michele Dorsey reported on its work Thursday, after interviewing and surveying long-term care residents, operators, staff and unions as well as health administrators and Island families who had loved ones in the system.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

"There was universal recognition that the system's capacity to provide safe and effective care was compromised during the pandemic and was particularly impacted during the first six months when the virus was deadly and there was no vaccine," the report's executive summary said.

"There was also general concern that the LTC system was deficient in several areas prior to the pandemic, which worsened the impact of COVID-19."

Two of those areas were staffing levels that "had not kept pace with the increased complexities of today's resident population," and the fact that neither the homes nor the province's health-care system had the data needed "to manage the system or a major event such as a pandemic."

Lockdowns in long-term care homes 'traumatic' and can never happen again, review finds Duration 1:09 Featured Video 'Residents felt their world had fallen apart,' says Michele Dorsey, chair of P.E.I.'s long-term care review panel.

About 1,100 people live in P.E.I.'s long-term care homes, with the beds evenly split between those that are publicly funded and operated by Health P.E.I. and those offered by privately owned and operated homes.

The report made 17 recommendations for improvement, including putting public and private care homes under a single legislative act so that they don't have different accreditation and inspection regimes.

The panel also wants to see infection prevention and control measures beefed up, and more emphasis on making sure staff are treated and compensated fairly, no matter where they work.

The panel says the province needs to make sure infection prevention and control measures are beefed up, and make sure long-term care staff are treated and compensated fairly. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, the report said, P.E.I.'s long-term care homes were already facing challenges that included:

Staff levels that were "insufficient to balance the demands of the pandemic with resident care."

Operators were having a hard time staffing their facilities due to "restrictions on staff mobility between workplaces."

High stress levels that led to workers feeling burned out and leaving the long-term care field entirely.

"In interviews with us, many people spoke of the traumatic impact of attempting to work safely amidst the threat of mass mortality in the long-term care system," the report said.

"This fear was well-founded and not exaggerated, as LTC homes in other provinces reported critical conditions, resident deaths, and staff infections.

The LTC sector experienced not only death but suffering, fear, uncertainty, and, at times, hopelessness. We have done our best to honour these experiences. — External review panel report

"We heard accounts of health-care providers working with little sleep, stricken with concern that residents and coworkers might die if the virus infiltrated the homes' defences and afraid for their own and their family's safety."

The report noted: "The LTC sector experienced not only death but suffering, fear, uncertainty, and, at times, hopelessness. We have done our best to honour these experiences."

Many Islanders show 'almost a trauma response' when recalling early days of pandemic: Panel chair Duration 6:30 Featured Video Michele Dorsey, the chair of an external panel tasked with reviewing the performance of long-term care homes during COVID-19, gives an update on what the panel has found so far.

'Crucial' that province act soon, Opposition says

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Liberal Leader Hal Perry said the review is a step in the right direction, but called on the government to put the recommendations in place immediately.

"The King government cannot take its typical wait-and-see approach," Perry said.

"It is crucial for the government to begin immediately implementing recommendations from the report to provide resident-centred care; address workforce recovery, recruitment, and development; strengthen infection prevention and control; and improve oversight and accountability."

The Green Party pointed out that Premier Dennis King originally promised this review would be finished by early 2023.

"The report, and its delay, raise questions about government's commitment to the well-being of Island seniors, as well as government's ability to implement and enforce provincial and national long-term care standards," Green Leader Karla Bernard said in a news release.

Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane thanked the panel members for their work in a news release issued as the report was made public.

"I am pleased that our department is already working on many of the initiatives noted in the report, and look forward to sharing more on this progress as we move forward," he was quoted as saying.