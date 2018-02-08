Time and technique vital for proper handwashing, say health officials

With cold and flu season still upon us, and cases of coronavirus on the rise outside of China, Health PEI emphasizes that anyone looking to prevent the spread of illness should focus on regular handwashing.

And doing it effectively is key, officials say, offering these tips.

"Hand hygiene remains one of the integral components of preventing any illness," said Tara Ferguson, provincial manager of infection prevention and control for Health PEI.

"Doing it properly protects ourselves, our loved ones, and our family and friends."

People touch their own faces, mouth, eyes, ears and nose a lot, which leaves plenty of opportunity for exposure to unwanted germs, Ferguson said.

The best way to limit that exposure is through proper handwashing, focusing on the whole hand — and making sure you're washing long enough to remove germs.

Tara Ferguson, Provincial manager of Infection Prevention and Control for Health PEI, says you should wash your hands for as long as it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday.' (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"I think sometimes we're probably using the right techniques, but maybe not hitting all the areas, and maybe not doing it for the right length of time," said Ferguson.

Ferguson recommends using soap and warm water, and washing hands vigorously for approximately 10 seconds — or the length of time it takes to sing "Happy Birthday."

Focus on whole hand

She said the pads below the thumbs, the nails, and the areas between fingers are often neglected.

"I think the key message is to hit all areas of your hands," said Ferguson. "And not really to focus on one area, but to make sure that you're actually getting in contact with every single part of your hand."

Ferguson recommends then thoroughly rinsing hands — paying attention not to touch the sink as you do so — and using a paper towel to turn off taps.

She said to prevent the spread of germs, health-care professionals commonly use alcohol-based hand rub — which can take the place of handwashing in certain cases.

"When your hands are soiled or visibly dirty we would recommend soap and water, and the rest of the time alcohol-based hand rub is what we would recommend," said Ferguson.

She said minimizing the spread of germs isn't just about avoiding personal illness, it's about doing helping to keep other people healthy, too.

"Essentially we're helping to take care of others," said Ferguson.

"So we all play a part in preventing transmission of any organisms and handwashing is the easiest way to prevent that."

Public Health officials in Prince Edward Island say the risk of conronavirus to Islanders remains low — with no confirmed cases yet on P.E.I. — and say they continue to asses the risks associated with it. And according to the province's latest flu numbers, there have been 107 lab-confirmed cases, 19 hospitalizations and one death this flu season on the Island.

