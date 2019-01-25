3 P.E.I. health facilities limit visitors due to illness

The province is limiting visitors at three Charlottetown health facilities because of illness, a written release issued by Health PEI said late Friday afternoon.

Some people in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Unit 8 and Sherwood Home have the flu, and several at Beach Grove Home are experiencing gastrointestinal illness.

No more than two visitors at a time for a limit of one hour are permitted at QEH Unit 8, the general medical and acute stroke unit, because of the presence of influenza.

Sherwood Home and Beach Grove Home are simply asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling sick, to prevent the further spread of illness to residents.

Staff have heightened infection control practices such as hand washing.

The situation will be reassessed Monday morning, the release said.

