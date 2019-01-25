3 P.E.I. health facilities limit visitors due to illness
Situation will be reassessed Monday
The province is limiting visitors at three Charlottetown health facilities because of illness, a written release issued by Health PEI said late Friday afternoon.
Some people in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Unit 8 and Sherwood Home have the flu, and several at Beach Grove Home are experiencing gastrointestinal illness.
No more than two visitors at a time for a limit of one hour are permitted at QEH Unit 8, the general medical and acute stroke unit, because of the presence of influenza.
Sherwood Home and Beach Grove Home are simply asking visitors to stay home if they are feeling sick, to prevent the further spread of illness to residents.
Staff have heightened infection control practices such as hand washing.
The situation will be reassessed Monday morning, the release said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.