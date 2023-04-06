No primary care clinic at Evangeline Health Centre on Wednesday

The primary care clinic at the Evangeline Health Centre in Wellington will be cancelled for Wednesday, Nov. 8, because of a lack of available staff.

Health P.E.I. released an advisory on the change Tuesday afternoon.

"If you are in need of prescription refills, please visit your local pharmacy for assistance," the news release said.

People in the area with emergency medical needs are being advised to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the news release said.