Evangeline clinic closed for third month in a row

The same-day clinic at the Evangeline Health Centre in Wellington will be cancelled for the month of May because of a lack of available staff.

Health P.E.I. released an advisory on the change Friday morning. All other services at the clinic will continue, including booked appointments with the primary care registered nurse and public health nursing. The release also said the clinic sees between 12 and 16 patients a week.

"Health P.E.I. is continuing to collaborate with system partners to provide sustainable services at the Evangeline Health Centre and will provide an update as this effort progresses," reads the release.

The same-day part of the clinic had already been closed for the months of March and April, though no announcement was made public in advance about the March closure.

People in the area with emergency medical needs are being advised to call 911 or seek emergency services when:

Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.

Experiencing abdominal pain.

Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C (100.4 F) or higher.

Anyone with health concerns or in need of immediate health information can call 811 to speak to a registered nurse for advice on the best course of action, the news release said.