Derek Key cites multiple concerns as he resigns as board chair of Health P.E.I.

Prince Edward Island will "continue to fail" in its capacity to develop quality health care unless it addresses ongoing systemic issues that include inefficient hiring practices and a lack of accountability, says the former chair of the board of Health P.E.I.

Summerside lawyer Derek Key officially resigned from the board on Dec. 31. He declined an interview with CBC, but outlined his concerns in a letter to Premier Dennis King dated Dec. 6.

Key said it has become evident that failures in health-care delivery are based upon "serious policy errors of the past three decades."

In the letter, he said those failures will persist unless policy makers do the following:

Create and support a culture of valued employees — all employees, not just some.

Develop and encourage a culture of accountability at all levels within the health-care system.

Acknowledge that P.E.I.'s health-care delivery vehicle is a Crown corporation that is required to operate at arm's length from government. It cannot be directed by politicians who face four-year election cycles.

Recognize that the recruitment, hiring, management and compensation of the employees of [Health P.E.I.] must be done either through [Health P.E.I.] or at the direction of [Health P.E.I.].

Provide the human and financial resources to create the space and the technology required to fulfil the promises of government and the expectations of Islanders.

He noted some positive steps taken by government to expand training and education opportunities for health-care professionals, which he said need to be "pursued with vigour."

The letter came three weeks after Key spoke at Health P.E.I.'s annual general meeting, where he made it clear he was frustrated.

Key says Health P.E.I. should be in charge of recruitment, hiring, management and compensation of its employees. (David Donnelly/CBC)

"Fundamentally, there's a lack of accountability in the system. And that lack of accountability is pervasive," he said at the meeting.

"Whether it's in physician audits, nurse managers failing to respond to complaints or concerns, or medical assistants failing to provide basic patient services as simple as answering the phone, there's an overall reluctance to act upon those failures."

The fact it takes months between deciding that a position should be posted, or that there's a need within Health P.E.I., and actually filling the position, is a serious impediment. — Derek Key

He told the meeting there are many problems that Health P.E.I. could fix — if the agency had the authority and responsibility he said it's supposed to have.

"What should be simple is unnecessarily complex, and in many instances, outside the jurisdiction of Health P.E.I."

Specifically, he said Health P.E.I. should have more control over expanding the roles of pharmacists and nurse practitioners, and hiring new staff.

"The Public Service Commission is responsible for hiring," he said at the AGM. "So the fact it takes months between deciding that a position should be posted, or that there's a need within Health P.E.I., and actually filling the position, is a serious impediment."

Key said it also takes too long for projects to be completed.

"While it took 14 months to construct the Empire State Building, a hundred and however many years ago, it takes longer than that to create a plan and design for a community health centre in Prince Edward Island. That's fundamentally wrong from where I come from."

Opposition health critic Michele Beaton says Key's resignation should raise concerns within government. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

The Health P.E.I. board is tasked with overseeing the agency's finances and service delivery. It is accountable to government.

Nobody from the government was made available for an interview Wednesday, though the Premier's Office said the vice-chair will step into the role for now, and a new chair will be appointed soon.

Opposition health critic Michele Beaton said she's not surprised by Key's resignation, and it should raise concerns within government.

"When you hear somebody in that kind of position who is responsible for governance between Health P.E.I. and the Department of Health and Wellness, speaking to so many challenges, and government not taking any steps to remove those barriers or fix those system issues, you have to expect somebody is going to get frustrated, and say 'I guess they don't want to get the job done.'"