COVID-19 outbreak at Charlottetown hospital declared over

The COVID-19 outbreak on Unit 3 of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown has been declared over, Health P.E.I. says.

In a news release Thursday, it said each acute care patient may now have three designated partners in care. Alternate level of care patients may have six partners in care.

The outbreak was originally declared on May 31.

People are still required to wear a mask at all provincial hospitals, health centres, service areas and offices.