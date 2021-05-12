P.E.I. health-care support workers ratify new contract with province

After 15 months without a contract, P.E.I. workers represented by the CUPE Health Council have ratified a new deal.

The contract is for workers in health-care classifications such as orderlies, utility workers, cooks, ward clerks, maintenance trades, and power engineers.

Leonard Gallant, president of the CUPE Health Council, said he had been concerned initially going into negotiations during the pandemic that the government might have austerity in mind, but he said the province came to the table ready to make a deal.

"We felt that it was a good contract offer. We were very happy," said Gallant.

The negotiating team recommended ratification, and members voted 93 per cent in favour.

In total the contract offers a 5.75 per cent increase in pay over three years.

The deal is retroactive to April of 2020. Workers will get back pay on an increase of 1 per cent from April 1 and 1.75 per from October.

For both 2021 and 2022 there is a 1 per cent increase in April and a 0.75 per cent increase in October.

