New community health centre announced for Summerside
Centre will be built at site of former Athena School
The province and the City of Summerside, P.E.I., have reached an agreement to convert the site of the former Athena School into a community health centre.
The centre is expected to include a medical home, space for primary care, mental health and addictions services, a provincial geriatrics program, and public health nursing and dental services, said a news release.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon at an event featuring officials from the city and the province.
The city will purchase the land, located at 425 Granville St., demolish the existing buildings and prepare the site for construction.
Summerside Mayor Basil Stewart said redeveloping the abandoned property will improve that part of the city.
The province will purchase the site for a small fee with the understanding they will handle construction.
The building is budgeted to cost about $23.1 million and is scheduled to open in spring 2024. Health P.E.I. will manage it.
Dr. Michael Gardam, Health P.E.I.'s CEO, said the new development will replace the existing Harbourside Health Centre and offer an improved environment for patients and staff.
