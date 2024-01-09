Low immunization rate for P.E.I. health-care workers points to 'vaccine fatigue'

The majority of Health P.E.I.'s workers don't have their latest COVID-19 booster or their annual flu shot, despite some new efforts to get them vaccinated.

Since September, 40 per cent of Island health-care workers have received the latest COVID booster, while just 25 per cent had their flu shot.

Health officials say the low uptake points, in part, to vaccine fatigue.

"I think we've moved into a place of somewhat immunization fatigue amongst our communities and also our own staff," said Allison Wyatt, director of occupational health, safety and wellness at Health P.E.I.

"Speaking from an occupational health and safety perspective and also from an employee health nursing perspective, you would always want to see 100 per cent of your staff have the vaccine."

Wyatt said the COVID booster numbers may be affected by the amount of time needed between shots if a worker has had the virus in recent months.

While Health P.E.I. said the 25 per cent flu shot uptake is on par with last year's numbers, the province's nurses union said that's still well below where it used to be.

"[I'm] a little bit surprised, a little bit disappointed, and a whole lot concerned," said P.E.I. Nurses' Union president Barbara Brookins.

"Before COVID, our averages were way above 70 per cent for the uptake of flu vaccines, and when we're looking at the system on P.E.I. and across the country … we know we're stretched to the limit. So we want to make sure everyone's proactive as they can be and as protected as they can be."

Health P.E.I. used to require frontline workers who didn't get the flu shot to mask on the job during flu season.

The agency dropped that requirement this past fall, mainly because workers are required to mask during direct-patient care at the moment anyway.

Through much of the pandemic, the province also required staff to get their COVID vaccines or face regular testing.

Now, only new hires need to have two doses of the vaccine before they can work. There are no vaccine rules for existing staff.

"While we've taken a more lenient approach overall and grandfathered in folks who have already been working for the organization, it's important for us to hire and recruit individuals who care about health promotion and who promote vaccines," said Wyatt.

Even my own parents, they were not getting vaccinated, and I said 'yes you are.' - P.E.I. Nurses Union president Barbara Brookins

In many other parts of Canada, health workers are required to stay up to date on their COVID shots.

In a statement, the Union of Public Sector Employees, which represents many health-care workers on the Island, said it's not surprised about the low vaccination rates.

"We encourage higher vaccination rates, but also other precautionary measures. When all precautionary measures were implemented during the pandemic, P.E.I. historically recorded no cases of influenza," a statement from the union reads.

"Our members in the health-care sector are fatigued and overworked. So we are not overly surprised that there is a sense of apathy about vaccinations in general."

'Numbers would be even lower' without clinics for health workers

Health P.E.I. said it's held more flu and COVID vaccine clinics specifically for staff at the facilities where they work, such as long-term care homes.

Wyatt suspects if it wasn't for those clinics, the uptake would be even lower than it is.

"Whether you live in Alberton or you live in Souris, we have a clinic that's available to you at an internal Health P.E.I. facility," she said.

"I think our numbers would be even lower if we didn't … [make] the vaccine as available as we've made it. I'm much more likely to get it on my shift when it's available to me."

The nurses' union says there needs to be more efforts to promote vaccinations in order to combat the fatigue.

"I don't think there's been enough public messaging out there for people," said Brookins.

"Even my own parents, they were not getting vaccinated, and I said 'yes you are.' There is viruses out there that you could be protected [from] and hopefully minimize the impact this is going to have."