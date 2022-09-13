P.E.I. to hire co-ordinator to help recruit and support foreign-trained health-care workers

The P.E.I. government is posting a position for an international recruitment co-ordinator in an effort to get more foreign-trained health-care workers employed on the Island.

Like many provinces, Prince Edward Island is facing major staffing challenges in health care.

"Given that there are national labour shortages across the country, it really is about setting yourself apart," said Rebecca Gill, P.E.I.'s director of health recruitment and retention.

"And once the candidates choose P.E.I., it's ensuring they're well supported when they get here, there's proper orientation and onboarding, there's proper supports to help them integrate into the community."

For example, the new co-ordinator will help international recruits find housing and child care. They'll also support foreign-trained doctors and nurses already living on P.E.I. — but not licensed to work here in those jobs — by helping them sort through what extra training and credentials they'll need to get licensed in their former field.

The province hopes the new co-ordinator will be in place by November.

P.E.I. has more than 25,200 people on the patient registry waiting for a family doctor.

Rebecca Gill, P.E.I.’s director of health recruitment and retention, says the new co-ordinator should be in place by November. (Submitted by Rebecca Gill)

"I'm very hopeful that by having that dedicated resource, we'll see some great traction," Gill said.

Some other provinces are now taking steps to get foreign-trained doctors and nurses working faster.

Ontario, for example, will offer temporary registrations to some nurses so that they can get to work before completing any required courses or exams.

At this point, P.E.I. has not announced similar plans.