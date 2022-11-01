Health P.E.I. expects to be in better situation by next summer
More changes coming to health-care system, CEO says
Health P.E.I. is continuing to find ways to alleviate pressure on the province's health-care system, says CEO Dr. Michael Gardam.
There have been a number of announcements recently about health-care on P.E.I., such as two new primary access care clinics, the Pharmacy Plus program and new dedicated ambulance transfer units.
More changes are coming, he said.
"We're getting a lot more data coming in and we've lifted up every rock that needed to be lifted up and we've figured out what needs to change and we're now embarking on changes. So those announcements that you've heard over the last couple of weeks, there will be more of those as we start to chip away at those historic problems with our system. So I firmly believe that even by next summer, it'll start to feel different here in a very positive way."
Gardam said work is now being done to reduce red tape in order to hire medical professionals.
There are more than 25,000 people on the province's patient registry waiting to get a family doctor.
With files from CBC News: Compass
