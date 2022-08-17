Health-care staff on P.E.I. offered bonuses to keep working
Provinces announces $8-million retention incentive program
Nurses and other health-care workers on P.E.I. are being offered thousands of dollars in bonuses to continue working for one year.
The province announced the $8-million retention incentive program on Monday. It is designed to stabilize the health-care workforce.
Registered nurses and nurse practitioners will get $3,500 for a one-year return in service agreement. Licensed practical nurses and paramedics will receive $3,000 and residential care workers, home support workers and patient care workers will receive $2,500.
Both full-time and part-time staff are eligible for the bonuses.
Two other retention programs are also being launched.
Through a retirement retention program, health-care workers who are eligible for retirement will be offered $5,000 to work in the system for another year.
A priority vacancy program will also be brought in to provide a further $3,000 incentive aimed at filling about 190 key vacant positions throughout the health-care system.
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the province is doing everything it can to attract and retain health-care workers.
"We've been focused a lot on recruitment, which is very, very important. But we also have to remember that we can't add to a system if we keep deleting from it."
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?