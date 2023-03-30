P.E.I. needs 2,000 health care workers in next decade, says government report

A report on human resource needs for P.E.I.'s health-care system outlines a need for thousands of new workers over the next 10 years.

Provincial Clinical and Preventive Services Planning for Prince Edward Island, known as the Peachey report, commissioned by the provincial government, is a 1,000-page document and the first comprehensive look at human resource needs since since 2010, Health Minister Mark McLane told the legislature Tuesday.

The report says more than 2,000 new health-care workers will be needed to cover population growth and retirements. Given current recruitment difficulties, Green MLA Karla Bernard expressed doubts that the government is up to the challenge.

"This government has promised to open 30 medical homes across the province by 2024," said Bernard.

"Simply assigning Islanders to an empty building does nothing to improve their access to health care."

McLane responded the medical homes, as they open, will give the province an advantage in recruiting on the national level. Medical homes bring together different health care professionals — doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and others — who work together to provide patient care.

"This is the kind of collaborative environment that they're trained in at medical schools," said McLane.

"That will give us an advantage going forward as we recruit professionals because this is the model of care that they want."

Bernard said the Green Party supports the idea behind the medical homes, pointing out collaborative practices were part of the party's 2019 election platform.

The Peachey report is dated Feb. 25, but was just released to the public Tuesday.

McLane said it is a big document, and government needed some time to digest it.