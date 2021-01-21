Four-day surgery shutdown confirmed at Prince County Hospital in Summerside

A shortage of surgeons is causing Prince County Hospital in Summerside, P.E.I. to divert all major trauma cases to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for a four-day period, says a Health P.E.I. memo obtained by CBC News and the Opposition Liberals.

The hospital, the Island's second largest, will not be able to provide surgery coverage from Friday, May 7, until 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.

"PCH will be on diversion to the QEH for all major traumas during this time," the memo reads.

The memo goes on to say surgeries will be triaged at the emergency department in Summerside in consultation with the surgeon on call at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

During question period, Health Minister Ernie Hudson said he was not aware of the memo, which the Liberals made public in the P.E.I. legislature on Friday.

'Enormous pressure'

Liberal health critic Heath MacDonald, reading from the memo, said people in western P.E.I. could be two hours or more away from help this weekend with surgeries being diverted from Summerside to Charlottetown.

"This failure will place enormous pressure on our health care system," MacDonald said during question period.

Liberal health critic Heath MacDonald points out that people seriously injured in West Prince this weekend could be two hours away from medical help. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. )

"Your answer to the last question is kind of scary. I think all members in this house, and especially over on that side of the house, should get behind their minister, give him the support, find out what the heck is going on in Summerside. This is getting ridiculous. This is getting scary."

Hudson said he should have been made aware of the memo.

"I absolutely agree with the member that I should have had that letter before he did, and I will be absolutely looking into why I did not get that letter before the honourable member did. Long and the short, that is not acceptable."

Hudson acknowledged there are "human resource challenges" at Prince County Hospital.

Two surgeons leaving next month

Health P.E.I. says one of the three general surgeons on staff at Prince County Hospital is resigning in June, and another surgeon, who is on a short-term locum contract, will also leave the same month.

A statement from Health P.E.I. Friday cautioned that until more surgeons can be recruited, there may be other gaps in surgery coverage at Prince County Hospital.

The statement also said the public will be notified when those diversions take place.

The acting CEO of Health PEI said in an earlier interview with CBC News that he's confident that by the summer, the staffing situation at the Summerside hospital will improve.

Dr. Michael Gardam said Health PEI is seeing "quite a bit" of interest from doctors to fill the positions in Summerside, and they're looking at five or six candidates right now, though no one has signed a contract yet.

