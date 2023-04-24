Some P.E.I. health-care facilities on reduced hours over the holidays
Changes most noticeable on weekends at Kings County Memorial, Western Hospital
Health P.E.I. is reminding Islanders that some health-care facilities will be on reduced hours over the holiday season.
In Montague, the emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be open 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, Dec. 25 to 29.
The ER will be closed the weekend of Dec. 30 and 31, but will be open again starting Jan. 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In Prince County, the Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed for three weekends in a row: Dec. 23 and 24, Dec. 30 and 31, and Jan. 6 and 7.
In Charlottetown, the mental health walk-in clinic at the McGill Centre will be open noon to 4 p.m. for the next two Sundays, Dec. 24 and 31.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 9-1-1 or seek emergency services when:
- experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest;
- experiencing unusual shortness of breath;
- experiencing abdominal pain;
- experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness;
- an injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone;
- a child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting; or
- a baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.