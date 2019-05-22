Considering delaying retirement due to rising health costs? You're not alone

Six in 10 (58 per cent) of Canadians believe many people will be delaying their retirements to afford health care, according to an Ipsos survey done for the Canadian Medical Association released Wednesday.

The poll also found that 88 per cent of respondents are worried about the growing number of seniors requiring more health care.

The survey's release coincides with a meeting Wednesday of federal, territorial and provincial ministers responsible for seniors in Charlottetown to discuss support for Canada's aging population.

The CMA is also on the Island along with provincial medical associations from the region to brief the ministers on the state of seniors care across the country.

In a written release the association said it is in Charlottetown to push for new federal spending in senior care to improve services and help people afford increased costs of care.

"Meeting the health care needs of our aging population is a nationwide issue, with seniors across the country having to pay more out of their own pockets for the care they need," CMA president Dr. Gigi Osler said in the release.

"What we're seeing today reflects the limitations of seniors' care, and we can – and must – do better."

Strong support for more federal funding

According to Statistics Canada, in 2021 the number of seniors is expected to exceed the number of children 14 and under for the first time.

According to the survey, 77 per cent of Canadians 55 and over are worried about health costs becoming a financial burden for them.

The Ipsos poll found that 69 per cent of respondents think the health system needs new funding from the federal government to help provinces cover the cost of health care for an aging population.

In 2018 Canadian caregivers and care receivers spent more than $9 billion out-of-pocket to care for their loved ones, said the CMA in its release.

Older Canadians (55 and over) are most concerned about how health care costs may affect their wallets. The survey found 77 per cent of those 55 and over were worried about the financial burden of health care costs, compared to 70 per cent of those 35-54 and 58 per cent of those 18-34.

Ipsos conducted the online poll between February 25 and March 4. A sample of 3,352 Canadians 18 and older was interviewed. Results are accurate within 1.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

