Dr. Heather Morrison to give COVID-19 updates at 1:30 p.m. briefing
Stream the briefing live here or on CBC P.E.I.'s Facebook page
P.E.I.'s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison is expected to give COVID-19 updates at a 1:30 p.m. news briefing Friday.
On Wednesday, Morrison announced one new case of COVID-19, which brought the Island's total to 26.
She noted that 23 of P.E.I.'s cases are considered recovered.
COVID-19: What you need to know
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Common symptoms include:
- Fever.
- Cough.
- Tiredness.
But more serious symptoms can develop, including difficulty breathing and pneumonia, which can lead to death.
Health Canada has built a self-assessment tool.
What should I do if I feel sick?
Isolate yourself and call 811. Do not visit an emergency room or urgent care centre to get tested. A health professional at 811 will give you advice and instructions.
How can I protect myself?
- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Clean regularly touched surfaces regularly.
- Practise physical distancing.
More detailed information on the outbreak is available on the federal government's website.
With files from Malcolm Campbell
