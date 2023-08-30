New Health P.E.I. CEO may not be in place until summer, chair says

Health P.E.I.'s board says it's moving quickly in the search for a new CEO, but that it still may take a while before someone takes over the role.

Chair Diane Griffin said Thursday the board is currently deciding between two different head hunting firms that will help find a replacement for Dr. Michael Gardam, who is set to leave his role effective March 29.

Griffin said best case scenario would be to have the new CEO by then, but she warned things could extend until the summer.

"That's pretty well dependent on where that CEO is coming from," she said.

"If it's someone internal or even internal to Prince Edward Island, I think the turnover could occur quite quickly, maybe even as early as March. But the type of person we're looking for — if they're from out of province or on a contract somewhere else — is not going to be available on a very short-term notice."

Griffin said somebody working at a job at that level would likely have to provide up to six months notice. An interim CEO would take over the role in the meantime.

Gardam submitted his resignation notice July 31, citing personal reasons. He first served as interim CEO after his predecessor, Denise Lewis Fleming, stepped down. He took on the permanent role in late 2021.

New CEO would build upon Gardam leadership

Griffin said the last two times a CEO was appointed, the work was contracted to a head hunting firm.

Dr. Michael Gardam, the current CEO, submitted his resignation notice July 31, citing personal reasons. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

"They will have the results screened and a smaller list will come to the board for review, and then we'll interview and make recommendations to the minister responsible for health," she said.

The health minister will select the new CEO on the recommendation of the board, Griffin said.

"We're not going to send out to him a list containing anyone we wouldn't want to see as CEO of Prince Edward Island," she said. "It will be a list of up to three candidates, anyone of whom could be very suitable to lead the organization."

Griffin said the board, Health Minister Mark McLane and Gardam are all in agreement about Health P.E.I.'s future, so they will select a candidate that will build upon what's already in place.

"We don't want to suddenly deviate, go down another path. That would be a wasted effort," she said.