Health PEI official vows to make health-care workers 'feel safe in the workplace'

As Health PEI works to attract and retain health-care staff, the organization's interim CEO says they need to do a better job of how they treat their staff.

"I think we have a tradition of not truly listening to our health-care workers and I do believe our health-care workers need to be seen, heard, and respected," said interim CEO Dr. Michael Gardam.

"They need to feel safe in the workplace. They need to have psychological safety so that they can speak up when they are concerned."

The comments were made Thursday at Health PEI's quarterly board meeting. Although it was open to the public, no citizens attended.

Gardam did not provide specific examples of what would be done to improve how staff are treated.

Last month, Health PEI said 101 registered nurses had been hired since January.

Board chair Derek Key said staffing challenges will require health care to be delivered differently.

"I don't think we're ever going to get to the stage again where there's an abundance of health-care professionals out there," he said.

"I think that we have to be aware of the fact that the way we deliver health care is probably going to change."

Gardam agreed.

"We need to move away from the narrative that everybody has to see a family doctor every time," he said.

"This is without a doubt the right way forward for Islanders."

Key said he does hope to see a shift in how health-care professionals feel while on the job by August 2022.

"No. 1 is to make sure we have a workplace where our employees feel valued, where they're compensated appropriately ... that's not the way it currently is," he said.

"If we can make that one significant change within the system, then I'll figure I've done a pretty good job."

