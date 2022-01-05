Health P.E.I. and federal government spending over $650K to improve air quality at QEH

Health P.E.I. and the federal government are spending over $650,000 to replace the air handling system which controls the airflow in the physical rehabilitation unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital — also known as Unit 7.

"It's so important for many reasons. One is comfort for patients and staff," said hospital administrator Terry Campbell. "So temperatures and fresh air and exhaust air."

'Another important point is, is for infection prevention control … having control so that you can increase or decrease airflow depending on what you need to achieve,' says Terry Campbell, QEH administrator. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Health P.E.I. is contributing $130,000 to the project. The federal government is investing $548,000 through the COVID-19 resilience infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

"Another important point is, is for infection prevention control … having control so that you can increase or decrease airflow depending on what you need to achieve and [with] aged equipment you don't quite have that level of control," Campbell said.

The project will also provide several rooms in Unit 7 with new exhaust fans with improved features such as air volume control, and more energy efficient than the current system, Health P.E.I. officials said.

The work is expected to begin in the fall and be complete by early next year, Campbell said.