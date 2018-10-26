'Healing tree' sprouts on hospital nature trail

Monty Hennessey says he saw a lot during his 30 years as a lab technician at Queen Elizabeth Hospital. His third-floor lab overlooked the nature trail that runs along the Hillsborough River behind QEH. That's where he's putting his efforts these days.

Monty Hennessey, 60, worked at QEH for 30 years as a laboratory technician. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I've re-purposed the driftwood and shells to have another life, like just when you get healed," said Hennessey, 60, of his improvised get-well card he describes as a "healing tree," built in a sandy cove along the shore. "It's all stuff that came from life, had its life then passed on, which is partly what the tree represents, our loved ones, friends and neighbours."

Since assembling the wood-and-shell shrine in June, others have added their own messages. Hennessey has also turned a few heads.

Others have added their own messages. (Brian Higgins/CBC) Rocks anchor the driftwood. The eel grass is left behind as high tides recede. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I've had people walk by," said Hennessey, "they wonder what I'm doing ... they say that's nice, I really like that."

This isn't Hennessey's first go. He built a rock cairn with a similar theme last spring in P.E.I. National Park. It turned out that was against park rules, and the rock pile was removed. The City of Charlottetown says it has no problem with what he's done.

Hennessey's handiwork is vulnerable to wind, waves and come winter, ice. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Hennessey figures river ice will sweep it away this winter.

"God willing, I'll be back," he said.

