'Drop the Needle!': Haywire looks back on 1987 album Don't Just Stand There

CBC Nova Scotia: Mainstreet host Jeff Douglas asked keyboardist David Rashed and guitarist Marvin Birt for the stories behind some of the hits on their 1987 album Don't Just Stand There. Then Mainstreet's Alex Mason tags a couple audio treats onto the end.

The band members are originally from P.E.I., and formed in 1981. The rock group reunited in 1999 and is planning to release a new album.

Don't Just Stand There followed up their 1986 platinum-selling debut album Bad Boys, and featured the band's charting hits Dance Desire, Black and Blue, and Thinkin' About the Years.

Host Jeff Douglas asks keyboardist David Rashed and guitarist Marvin Birt for the stories behind some of the hits on their 1987 album Don't Just Stand There. Then Mainstreet's Alex Mason tags a couple audio treats onto the end. (This file is not available for download because of copyright restrictions.) 40:59

More P.E.I. news