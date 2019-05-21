Culinary Institute of Canada grad knocked out in Top Chef Canada final
'I'd like to think of myself as a bit of an honourary Islander'
Hayden Johnston made it to the final four of Top Chef Canada, but his beef with morel mushrooms was not enough to push him to the very top.
The graduate of the Culinary Institute of Canada in Charlottetown said it was still a great experience, and he hopes making it to the final episode will bring him and his restaurant some attention.
Johnston is a Toronto native, and cooks at Richmond Station in Toronto, but he has fond memories of the Island.
"I love that school, and I'd like to think of myself as a bit of an honourary Islander, even though I've given myself that title," he said.
"I try to make it back as often and as frequently as possible. There's a chance that I'll be there for Shellfish Festival this year, and any chance I have to make it back to the Island I'm always down for."
Johnston said he chose the school because he wanted to train at the best school he could and learn from the best instructors.
