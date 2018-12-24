Island woman visits her friend in Hawaii — then Jason Momoa appears

An Island woman spending Christmas with her wedding-planner friend in Hawaii had quite a surprise when Aquaman strolled along and photobombed a shoot.

Jenna Larter, of North Wiltshire, P.E.I., lives in Calgary now and thought she'd spend her holidays in the sunshine by visiting her friend on Oahu. While she was there, her friend asked her for some help with a wedding.

As they attended a photo shoot for the married couple late last week, Jason Momoa — best known for playing Khal Drago in Game of Thrones, Declan Harp in Frontier and the master of the seas in Aquaman — and his entourage appeared down the beach and he decided to jump in on their special day.

Jason Momoa stuck around for about 25-30 minutes, taking photos and chatting with everyone. (Submitted by Jessica Larter)

"I sent a photo out of the beach and said 'come crash the wedding at Secret Beach' and I tagged him in it. I don't know if he saw it or not, we just thought it would be hilarious, but then he appeared," she said.

"He was there with some friends, two of his kids, I was just super excited to see him. It was really nice to know he is super down to earth, super low key. No bodyguard, no bouncers and he was super kind to take photos with whoever asked."

'I was just super excited to see him,' Jenna Larter says. (Submitted by Jenna Larter)

Momoa stuck around for about 25-30 minutes taking photos with everybody and chatting, she said. And for Larter, the whole experience made an already amazing trip all the better.

"He was super nice.… It was super exciting seeing him."

Overwhelmed by the whole experience, Larter and her friend thought they'd go to see Momoa​ again — so they went and saw Aquaman at a local theatre.

'He was born in Hawaii so the locals really love him,' Larter says. (Submitted by Jessica Larter)

