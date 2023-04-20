Content
PEI

P.E.I. RCMP asking for public's help in hate-motivated graffiti investigation

Thinh Nguyen · CBC News ·
A police car with the RCMP logo.
The RCMP are asking for the public's help in the investigation of hate-motivated graffiti found at the Maple Leaf Curling Club. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Police want the help of P.E.I. citizens in finding out who is responsible for racist and antisemitic graffiti painted on an outbuilding at the Maple Leaf Curling Club in O'Leary earlier this week.

The West Prince RCMP received a complaint that the graffiti had shown up at some point on April 25 or 26. Town staff quickly removed the markings, according to a news release Friday afternoon.

"Spray painting anything that is racist or antisemitic in nature certainly can be construed as a hate-motivated crime and that's how we're investigating at the moment," said Const. Gavin Moore of the P.E.I. RCMP.

"Incidents like this do have an outsized impact on a community and we take these types of incidents very seriously."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the West Prince RCMP or call P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

