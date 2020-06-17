Skip to Main Content
Hatchet-wielding man jumps in front of traffic in rural P.E.I., police say
PEI

Prince Edward Island RCMP have arrested a man wielding a hatchet who jumped in front of vehicles in the rural Prince County community of St. Nicholas, just outside Miscouche Tuesday.

Suspect has been arrested and is facing several charges

CBC News ·
People reported a man with a hatchet on this road in the rural community of St. Nicholas, P.E.I., Tuesday. (Google)

Prince District RCMP received a complaint of a man jumping in front of vehicles waving a hatchet on Route 11 in the St. Nicholas area Tuesday around noon, they said in a written release Wednesday. 

Police said they safely arrested the man a short time later. 

He is being held in custody and facing several charges, the release said. 

Police say the suspect damaged some vehicles — they are asking anyone with damage as a result of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the event, to contact the East Prince RCMP at (902) 436-9300.

