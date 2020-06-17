Hatchet-wielding man jumps in front of traffic in rural P.E.I., police say

Prince Edward Island RCMP have arrested a man wielding a hatchet who jumped in front of vehicles in the rural Prince County community of St. Nicholas, just outside Miscouche.

Prince District RCMP received a complaint of a man jumping in front of vehicles waving a hatchet on Route 11 in the St. Nicholas area Tuesday around noon, they said in a written release Wednesday.

Police said they safely arrested the man a short time later.

He is being held in custody and facing several charges, the release said.

Police say the suspect damaged some vehicles — they are asking anyone with damage as a result of the incident, or anyone who may have witnessed the event, to contact the East Prince RCMP at (902) 436-9300.

More from CBC P.E.I.