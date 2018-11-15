Snowy harvest continues for some P.E.I. farmers, for others it's too late

Dale Hickox walked down the row of crops and used a gloved hand to knock snow off the plants still standing in his field.

He's in no rush now to get this crop of brussels sprouts harvested — they're frozen solid, ruined.

He estimates the financial loss between $800,000 to $1 million.

"It appears that it's going to be garbage," said Hickox, "Because as a fresh product, if we go to harvest it and sell it to our buyer and it breaks down there, that's no good for anybody."

Dale Hickox inspects the damage in his ruined vegetable crop. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

This snow and freezing weather is making it tough for farmers.

Crops like brussels sprouts can handle a little frost, but not the long, deep cold of recent days.

Hickox said the weather has kept him out of the field for the past four days.

Equipment sits idle in the field on Union Road in Three Rivers, P.E.I. while roughly half of Hickox's crop remains unharvested.

Brussels sprouts can survive a short frost or two but not the prolonged periods of cold blanketing Prince Edward Island in mid-November. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

A few kilometres east, farm machines are still working to pull in the remaining crop — through the blowing snow and frozen ground.

Anthony Nabuurs and crew are half-way through the harvest of feed corn.

The dried kernels being collected will be milled or stored in silos. They are unaffected by the cold.

Anthony Nabuurs says his corn harvest is half done. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

With the piles of snow on the ground and more in the forecast, the farmers are anxious to get the job done.

"So far it hasn't stopped us," said Nabuurs, "But if we get what we're forecasted ... that might be a little tricky to get through so we're hoping that doesn't come."

Nabuurs said the snow slows down the harvesting but if the conditions worsen, they could still gather the remaining crops in the spring. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

But for vegetable growers like Hickox, anything that's not yet out of the field, is staying right where it is.

Hickox said crop insurance will cover some of the loss.

"We all know about climate change," said Hickox. "It's been quite a while since we've had winter come this early."

He said he may try growing shorter-season varieties because of the intense weather this year.

