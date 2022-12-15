The Christmas lights legacy of Harry James lives on in brilliant memorial display

The family is first to say: Harry James was a people person, and if you ran into him he had all the time for you.

A smile in every photo, a story for every occasion. Many thousands of Prince Edward Islanders knew Harry, between his work in appliance repair and volunteering in the community.

Maybe most of all, people knew Harry for his love for Christmas and his iconic light display in Stratford. After all, "he did it for them," said Mike James, Harry's eldest son.

Harry would prepare for the Christmas season in October and come Dec. 1, the lights would be on, bright as ever, and there'd be a barbecue for people in the community.

Harry James would always kick off the holiday season with a barbecue for everyone at his house on Wren Drive in Stratford. (CBC)

It was a spectacle. A tradition. He was even called a "true Santa Claus."

Harry passed in May of this year. As his neighbours learned that he'd passed, they dressed up their properties with Christmas lights — in the spring — in his honour. This December, however, the first Christmas without Harry's display in Stratford, it's just not the same.

"It's a huge loss, one of those holes you don't know how big the hole is sometimes," Mike said. "We miss him. We all had our days with him."

We're continuing on something that was so dear and so passionate to him and that makes everybody happy. — Jeremy Pierce

But his legacy lives on in Stratford, as the family and town staff worked together to put up most of Harry's brilliant display in the town's community gardens — just off the Bunbury Road.

"It will be different, there's no question. The grandchildren always look forward to, as they say, 'going to grampy's house,'" said Mike James.

"It'll be a change that's for sure."

'We're very proud of what he did'

The family all took decorations from the Christmas display to put up on their own properties, but thousands of lights are, each night, shining bright at the community gardens in the town.

Mike James says the family is so proud to see Harry's Christmas lights on display for all to see. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"There's a lot of lights," Mike said.

"It's good to come over, we've been over a couple times. We're very proud of what he did and what he ended up with for a legacy."

Mike said he hopes people enjoy the display in the community gardens. By putting it up there for all to see, anyone can stop by and walk the grounds whenever they'd like.

"Whether they think they're visiting him or not, I think they'd enjoy it," he said. "He'd be very proud."

'Harry is looking down upon us'

Jeremy Pierce is a friend of the family who also works with the Town of Stratford. He's been to many of the annual barbecues at Harry's house on Wren Drive as the Christmas season kicks off, and has seen the display evolve over the years.

Jeremy Pierce, a family friend who works the Town of Stratford, said there was no question the town would do whatever was necessary to keep Harry James's Christmas light display tradition going. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

Pierce said it was no question the town would do whatever was necessary to keep Harry's tradition going. The community gardens was a prime spot to put his work on display for all to see.

"We've had lots of positive comments, emails, phone calls about the lights so it's great to continue on his legacy here," Pierce said.

"Harry is looking down upon us from above and he has a smile on his face … we're continuing on something that was so dear and so passionate to him and that makes everybody happy."