Stratford community gardens to light up as town project continues what Harry James started

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., is finding a way to spread the holiday spirit around the community this season while honouring a man who helped do just that for years.

Harry James died in 2022 at the age of 81. But ever since he moved to the town in 2008, his Christmas displays had brought joy to Stratford residents.

The well-known appliance repairman was extremely involved in his adopted community, hosting barbecues each year on the night the Christmas lights were flicked on.

There was an impromptu light installation in the spring of 2022, soon after James's death. And last Christmas, many residents decorated their homes with memorial displays to celebrate his life.

This year, the town is finding another way to honour James, who was described in his obituary as a "true Santa Claus."

People can "adopt" a plot of land in Stratford's community garden and set it up with a holiday display, right beside a display the city inherited from James.

"When Harry passed away, you know, the family came to us and said that they were going to take a little bit of the lights for themselves, but they wanted to donate the main bulk of the pack to us," said Coun. Gordie Cox.

"So we put our heads together and thought, ... We have the plots there, we have the community gardens. What a wonderful place to display Harry's lights and keep on what he already started."

Each plot costs $40 to rent for the duration of the season and includes an installed tree and electrical power. There are more than 90 plots, with the town optimistic most of them will be taken come Christmas.

People will have to agree to use power-saving LED exterior lights in good working condition, and not put up any decorations that could harm the environment, Cox said.

Cox said the community garden area is more accessible than James's neighbourhood, so more people will be able to walk through or drive past it and enjoy the kind of displays that usually drove thousands to his part of town.

The money from the rentals will first go toward revamping elements of James's display, the councillor said, but the rest will eventually go into community programs.

"Harry helped out people any way he could," Cox said. "I think this is something you'll see every year in Stratford. This is going to keep growing."

The deadline to adopt a plot is Nov. 24. Spaces will be available for decorating from Nov. 25 to 29.