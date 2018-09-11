Suspicious fire in Harrington being investigated

RCMP are looking into a fire that destroyed a cottage on Kilkenny Road, north of Charlottetown, Monday night.

The North Shore Fire Department was called to the scene at about 7 p.m., but could not save the cottage.

"It is in a vacant cottage and that cottage has no active power or heat source," said RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler.

"That in itself makes it suspicious.… We're investigating to see if arson is the cause."

The cottage had been vacant for a number of years according to police. RCMP are investigating in partnership with the Fire Marshal's Office.

Police are asking anyone with information about the fire to contact Queens District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

