Wager way up on P.E.I.'s marquee horse races

The betting was up this year at P.E.I.'s two biggest horse races: the Gold Cup and Saucer in Charlottetown and the Governor's Plate in Summerside.

The Governor's Plate, held during the Lobster Carnival, saw a 22 per cent increase in betting, an extra $48,000.

The Gold Cup and Saucer race at Old Home Week saw betting jump 13 per cent, an extra $150,000.

Red Shores racing manager Adam Walsh credits better weather at both events and some of the most competitive fields in years.

Walsh said more money is good for both Red Shores and the harness racing community.

"It definitely is a bonus for both. The additional funding helps put more money towards the purses," he said.

"It helps keep the racing going and could potentially see some increases if these numbers continue trending in a positive direction."

Walsh said the fact the Gold Cup and Saucer race was celebrating its 60th year also helped, with special festivities and invites to anyone who had been involved in past races over the last six decades.

