Online betting strong for live harness races at Charlottetown Driving Park

Red Shores is reporting lots of attention for races at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

Live harness racing resumes at the track Thursday night.

The Charlottetown Driving Park is the first track to offer live racing in Canada since March, when sporting events across North America were shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Racing started up again at CDP on May 23 with qualifying heats. It was joined by tracks in Ontario the following weekend, and by races in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick this week.

No spectators will be allowed at the track. The events are being live-streamed through the Red Shores website.

There have been five race nights at Charlottetown Driving Park since the reopening, and officials say wagering has been strong.

