P.E.I. harness racing experiencing a barn-based baby boom

Prince Edward Island's harness racing industry is experiencing a baby boom, thanks in part to financial incentives for foals and broodmares.

The executive director of the P.E.I. Harness Racing Industry Association said the numbers tell the story.

"In 2022, we had 204 foals born here on the Island, and that was an increase of 38 from 2021," Julie Jamieson said.

"We also see an increase in the number of breeders. We currently have 220 breeders here on the Island, and we're also seeing steady numbers in our stallions. For such a small province, we have 21 stallions."

Jamieson said there were also record numbers at the Atlantic classic yearling sale last October, with sales totalling $1.891 million as 126 horses went through the ring, averaging $15,000 a horse.

The Red Shores track in Charlottetown is filled with what the industry calls 'babies' — two-year-old horses that haven't raced yet, but will do so in races in late June. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

"Currently for the size of our province, we have the second largest breeding industry in Canada, which is quite something — second to only Ontario in the number of mares we have here, the number of foals, and the number of stallions we have standing," she said.

Jamieson said P.E.I breeders are also making a name for themselves with foals that have left the Island to race in Ontario and the United States.

"For example, last week we had 10 P.E.I.-foaled horses that finished in the top three in races at Woodbine Mohawk [Park]," a racetrack in Campbellville, Ont., Jamieson said.

"That's quite a thing for a small province. We're producing horses that can compete on the world stage."

Mike McGuigan is a driver, trainer and owner at the Red Shores Racetrack in Charlottetown, with a barn full of 'babies' preparing for their first races. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Mike McGuigan has a barn full of horses getting ready for the 2023 season, including many bought at the yearling sale last October.

"The breeders do a fantastic job of raising these horses, and the numbers speak for themselves," McGuigan said.

"At the sale every year, you think, 'You can't top that sale' — and then the next year, the sale is even better, and and the product's even better, and now these horses are going on to bigger and better things.

"Every year you see better horses, because of the mares and sires they're bringing in."

Baby boom

At Woodmere Standardbreds in Marshfield, P.E.I., foals born in April are now enjoying their first days outdoors.

"It's like everything else in the spring: It's a time for lots of optimism, and it's a lot of work," said co-owner Bruce Wood.

"It's always nice to see the babies being born, and hopefully developing our next champion."

Since 2020, breeders have been given an incentive of $250 per foal to help with the cost of foal registration through Standardbred Canada. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Wood said the financial incentives for broodmares introduced in 2021 are making a difference.

"There's some additional funding that the breeders' group has taken in to help purchase mares," Wood said.

"Most of the time they're coming out of the U.S., the really well-bred mares that are going to improve your genetics, and it's a large cost to get them here. So many of the breeders have tapped into that."

Wood said the foal incentive, $250 for every horse born, has also helped.

"That not only helps the breeder with a small fraction of the cost of getting that foal to the ground, but it also gives that statistic to the industry," Wood said.

"They know how many foals are born, where they are, and their genetics. So I think it allows for good planning for the industry as well."

Bruce Wood says spring is an exciting but busy time with all of the new foals arriving. (Shane Hennessey/CBC )

Wood said one of the best parts for him is watching the foals move on to bigger and better things.

"You get to follow them, whether they're racing on P.E.I. or Pennsylvania or Ontario, because of the technology," Wood said.

"They're always your baby."