P.E.I. harness racer suspended, will miss Governor's Plate weekend

Harness racer Marc Campbell won't be competing in the Governor's Plate weekend in Summerside, P.E.I.

Campbell is serving a 15-day suspension after a horse he trains and drives was cited for a drug violation by the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission. The suspension is being appealed.

The violation happened during a race in Charlottetown in June and the suspension affects both Campbell and his horse, Freddie.

Campbell said the violation was for a drug used to treat gout, which he believes the horse consumed by accident.

The harness racing commission confirmed that the suspension is under appeal.

