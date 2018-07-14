New
P.E.I. harness racer suspended, will miss Governor's Plate weekend
Marc Campbell is serving a 15-day suspension after a horse he trains and drives was cited for a drug violation by the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission.
Marc Campbell believes drug violation occurred when horse accidentally consumed gout medication
Harness racer Marc Campbell won't be competing in the Governor's Plate weekend in Summerside, P.E.I.
Campbell is serving a 15-day suspension after a horse he trains and drives was cited for a drug violation by the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission. The suspension is being appealed.
The violation happened during a race in Charlottetown in June and the suspension affects both Campbell and his horse, Freddie.
Campbell said the violation was for a drug used to treat gout, which he believes the horse consumed by accident.
The harness racing commission confirmed that the suspension is under appeal.