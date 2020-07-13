Governor's Plate win had everyone 'cheering and clapping' for 95-year-old horse owner

There were a lot of happy people at Red Shores in Summerside Saturday, but nobody had a bigger smile than 95-year-old Walter Simmons.

Simmons has been trying for decades to win the Governor's Plate harness race in his hometown, and one of the two horses he had in the race — 13-1 long shot Bugsy Maguire — came through in spectacular fashion.

"When he passed them coming down the stretch I couldn't believe it was happening," Simmons said in an interview with CBC on Monday.

"It was quite a surprise. I didn't think he was good enough to win the Plate."

Lee Drake, the manager of marketing and brands at Red Shores, said everyone was happy to see Simmons win.

Simmons and MacPhee share a special moment after Saturday's race. (Stephanie Mitchell/Red Shores)

"I walked by the tent where the owners and their guests were watching and they were all cheering and clapping for him," Drake said.

The others who were happy Saturday night were the people who bet on Bugsy Maguire to win. A $2 bet paid out $28.80.

To see him smiling in the winner's circle, holding the winner's cooler, was one of the most special and emotional sporting moments in Island history. — Premier Dennis King

Simmons said he didn't place a bet, but he still came away with half the $25,000 purse for finishing first.

Simmons said many people have been congratulating him over the past two days, including Premier Dennis King.

"For many years, Mr. Simmons has been trying to win this very special harness race and to see him smiling in the winner's circle, holding the winner's cooler, was one of the most special and emotional sporting moments in Island history," King said in a statement.

Bugsy Maguire was a 13-1 longshot to win the race. (Stephanie Mitchell/Red Shores)

Simmons said winning the Governor's Plate was better late than never.

"I've been at it a long time and I don't think there's too many more years there but I'm thankful for what I have."

Bugsy Maguire won the 52nd Governors Plate in a time of 1:54.1. He was driven by Brodie MacPhee and trained by Wade Sorrie.

Time To Dance, driven by Adam Merner, finished second at 1:54.3.

Simmons's other horse, Mantario, finished sixth in the eight-horse race.

More from CBC P.E.I.