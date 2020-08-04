Overdose prevention hotline in the works with PEERS Alliance

PEERS Alliance has submitted a proposal to P.E.I.'s Department of Health and Wellness that would see the creation of an overdose prevention hotline.

People would be able to call in and speak with a peer — someone who understands substance-related issues and would not pass judgment.

The caller would provide a little bit of detail around where they are and then stay on the line as they used. If there was an issue, the person on the other end of the line would be able to dispatch first responders to that location, potentially saving the user's life.

"We need to keep people alive and this initiative, and harm reduction in general, is really about empowering people who consume substances with the tools that they need to stay alive and live better," said Angele DesRoches, program co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance.

Angele DesRoches, community co-ordinator with PEERS Alliance, says they have put in a proposal to government for an overdose prevention response line. (John Robertson/CBC)

She said having knowledgeable people on the line, who approach things from a non-judgmental perspective, often means users will be more honest.

"It's just a different dynamic," DesRoches said. "So the the peer delivery component is fundamental to the overdose prevention line."

She said there have been cases over the past few months where there have been overdoses on P.E.I.

DesRoches said the pandemic has played a part, shifting supply lines and leaving some users to change habits based on that supply.

"Because of changes in price, because of changes in availability that they are actually using less, which is also a concern for overdose risk in terms of OK, what happens when the taps do get turned back on," DesRoches said.

"Folks who may have been snorting a substance … may have moved to injecting, which again increases risk for overdose so I think we're seeing a lot of, you know, perfect storm variables that are super, super concerning."

DesRoches said she was encouraged to hear Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, mention the proposed project a few weeks ago.

Public Health issue

Morrison said during Tuesday's briefing that the messaging from a public health perspective remains consistent.

"If you are using drugs ... know your supplier," Morrison said. "Make sure you have naloxone kits available. Don't use alone."

Naloxone is a drug that can temporarily reverse an opioid overdose through either an injection or a nasal spray. As of the beginning of June, more than 700 naloxone kits have been handed out to those at high risk on P.E.I. since June 2017. (John Robertson/CBC)

There is a provincial needle exchange program that also makes naloxone kits available for people who are at risk.

DesRoches said information and assistance would also be provided to those who get in touch with PEERS Alliance.

The overdose prevention line would be another tool to help keep Islanders safe, she said.

They are waiting to hear back from the Chief Public Health Office on the proposal. She said the program would require more staff support and additional training for the phone line operators.

"We want to make sure, kind of, the structure of the program is rooted in the evidence and information that they have as as the health authority so eagerly awaiting that feedback," DesRoches said.

"Obviously we would like to see this up and running sooner than later."

