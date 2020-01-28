For Charlottetown fire victims, there is such a thing as a free lunch

In the seven months since a fire destroyed an apartment building on Harley Street in Charlottetown, the 52 people who lost their homes have been able to enjoy a free lunch every month at a neighbourhood restaurant.

The apartment building at 10 Harley Street was gutted by fire in July, and had to be torn down.

The Silver Streams Restaurant is just a couple of blocks away, and owner Yan Liu, who immigrated to P.E.I. just two years ago, did not need to read about it in the media. He saw it for himself.

"I just went to the Tim Hortons in the morning and when I saw the building, I don't know how to say the mood on that moment, but just so sad," said Liu.

Offering the free lunch was just a neighbourly thing to do, said Liu. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

He was relieved no one was hurt in the fire, but his thoughts quickly turned to the dozens of people whose homes were gone.

"My first reaction is to do something to help," he said.

"Just as a neighbour, you know, if a house nearby your house got fire, you will do something like this. So very normal things, I think, to my family."

'I couldn't praise them enough'

Liu delivered lunch cards to all the residents of the building, good for a meal once a month. It was a gesture that touched Jeanne Knotman.

"It touched my heart so much. It brought tears to my eyes to think that this is somebody, a new Canadian, a new person to Prince Edward Island, who's trying to run his own business and is reaching out," she said.

Keith and Jeanne Knotman have been touched by Yan Liu's neighbourly gesture. (Stephanie Kelly/CBC)

"I couldn't praise them enough really."

Her husband Keith said the residents of the Harley Street apartments are a close-knit group.

"The whole building was close," he said.

"We have a community there. Part of the problem was that community had to draw itself together."

The residents have still gotten together for Christmas dinner and other events, and the Silver Stream lunches have been another opportunity to keep the community together.

It is not part of the lunch deal that they have to come together, but the Knotmans have often arranged to meet other Harley Street friends there.

Liu said he is always happy to greet the Harley Street residents for lunch. He said they are very friendly, but they often tip too much.

More P.E.I. news