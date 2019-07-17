Rebuild after Harley Street fire to add apartments
The company that owned an apartment building at 10 Harley Street in Charlottetown, destroyed by fire in July, has approval to put up a larger building on the same site.
City council approved the new plans this week.
It is for a 38-unit building, up from the previous 29. The new building would expand onto a portion of an adjacent property on Allen Street.
In August, Killam Apartment REIT said it was considering a four-storey structure, which would have to have sprinklers. The old three-storey building did not.
The company was planning to have the building complete by this coming summer.
With files from Natalia Goodwin
