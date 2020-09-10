Your old, broken hockey sticks are finding new life in Souris, P.E.I.

Demand is high these for tables and that means there's a waiting list. (Submitted by Jolyne Sharkey)

Hockey sticks occasionally snap, crack and break but instead of tossing them out, could they find new life as a table?

That's the question Jolyne Sharkey and the people at Harbourview Training Centre in Souris asked themselves. The answer: a new project taking broken hockey and ringette sticks and turning them into furniture.

"It does take a lot of hockey sticks. It takes between 10 to 15 hockey sticks just to make one end table, so we need lots and lots of hockey sticks," Sharkey said.

The centre is a non-profit organization that provides training and on-site employment to people with intellectual disabilities. So far they've made end tables using the sticks, but if the demand is there — and they get more supply — Harbourview could be open to making anything customers want.

"There's lots of cool stuff you can make with them, we were just trying to see if it would be a product that would sell," she said.

"I think it is especially in our hockey community of Souris and the Island."

Sticks on the doorstep

It takes roughly two days to make an end table, she said, and it's a great way to recycle sticks.

Derek MacLennan works on building a new table out of old sticks. (Submitted by Jolyne Sharkey)

People in the Souris community have dropped off all kinds of sticks and when Sharkey arrived to the workshop on Tuesday there was a pile just waiting for her.

"We have no idea where they came from but people are generous enough just to leave them on the doorstep."

If people have sticks they want to donate they can visit the Harbourview Training Centre workshop page on Facebook or its website.

Sharkey has dropped off flyers in rinks in eastern P.E.I. and can pick the sticks up at those locations.

If you're in a hurry to get a table you'll "have to get your name on the list," Sharkey said.

"We have to wait for more hockey sticks to come in before we can fill any more customer orders because they're hard to come by."

