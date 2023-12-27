Serving up independence: Islanders with intellectual disabilities learn cooking and other skills

The kitchen at Harbourview Training Centre in Souris looks just like any other, but it makes more than food. It's about making a better life for Islanders with intellectual disabilities.

When CBC News visited a week before Christmas, about 30 clients were at the centre to learn skills to become more independent.

Harbourview's kitchen is always busy, often with dozens of recipes on the go. People cook here year-round, but it's extra busy in December as the team works to fill holiday orders for Christmas and New Year's Eve.

"We have about 150 dozen squares to make. We already did a portion of the order of the cinnamon rolls and fresh rolls for them," said Judy Hennessey, executive director of Harbourview Training Centre. "Everybody has a job and we just got our heads down and we're all participating and getting it done."

Loretta Hennessey, who's 76, has been coming to the centre to cook for decades.

"I just like to work here. I don't want to go anywhere else," she said.

Sarah MacDonald was busy preparing peanut butter balls last week. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Sarah MacDonald is a client who also likes the work at the centre. Last week she was busy making peanut butter balls.

"I do rolls, bake loaves, depending on what they need done… just being able to sell products to people," MacDonald said.

She likes seeing how much the community enjoys what they make at the centre, she said. "We sell it at the Co-op. Everyone works together."

MacDonald recently got a part-time job at a local cafe, "helping them make coffee," and is excited at the thought of earning more money.

Someday, she hopes to move into a place of her own.

Christine Cheverie shows off some of the characters from 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' that she has made in Harbourview's wood shop. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"Some of the clients have a goal to live on their own, have an apartment of their own, so all the skills that they're learning here will give them the confidence to know that they can do it on their own," Hennessey said.

Wood shop as well as kitchen

There's also a wood shop at the centre where clients refinish old furniture, build new pieces and make a wide variety of wooden products.

Christine Cheverie spends a lot of time painting in the workshop.

"It's fun. It keeps me busy — I never run out of stuff to do. I love it, I love coming here, it gives me independence and I'm able to learn new stuff and do things I never thought I would be able to do," she said.

A big part of their work in recent weeks has been building large wooden Christmas themed ornaments. Cheverie does everything from cutting out the designs to painting the shapes.

"I surprise myself every day with what I'm able to do, learning more and more things," she said.

'Every day they come into work, there's always something to do,' says Jolyne Sharkey. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Harbourview has expanded three times since it opened in the 1970s. Clients get paid weekly for their work, with money from product sales going back into activities. The non-profit also runs a day program that includes education for clients.

The main goal is to give people a stronger sense of self worth, staff at the centre said.

"Every day they come into work, there's always something to do — whether it's sanding or painting, especially in the workshop, or even in the bakery, there's always new orders to fill," said Jolyne Sharkey, who provides training at the centre.

They just always find a fit. You see them grow as people and see them grow into being leaders. — Jolyne Sharkey

"Everyone is willing to lend a hand and help when it needs to happen. They come here, we find what abilities they're capable of..

"They just always find a fit. You see them grow as people and see them grow into being leaders."

Cheverie is excited for the next expansion at Harbourview. There is a plan to build housing next to the centre, including a group home, respite care and a three-bedroom apartment complete with supports for people who have already shown they are ready for independent living.

"I'd like to get out, live on my own, get even more independent," said Cheverie.