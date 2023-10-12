Content
700 patients in Summerside shifted to virtual care after Harbourside staff crunch

Hundreds of patients of Harbourside Health Centre in Summerside will be without a primary health-care provider for the next few months as Health P.E.I. searches for more doctors and nurse practitioners.

Health P.E.I.'s Andrew MacDougall says staff overworked, 'can't continue at that pace'

Cody MacKay · CBC News ·
An exterior image of the Harbourside Health Centre building in Summerside Prince Edward Island.
Health PEI says it has lost three doctors at the Harbourside Health Centre in Summerside, and has an ongoing shortage of physicians and nurse practitioners. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"While most patients will be accommodated immediately, a total of approximately 700 patients will not have an in-person health-care provider right away, as they are gradually assigned to new health-care providers," the agency said in a news release Thursday. 

Health P.E.I. says it has lost three of the four doctors at the Summerside clinic and has an ongoing shortage of physicians and nurse practitioners.

"The small team at Harbourside has been going above and beyond to support the health-care needs of the centre," Andrew MacDougall, executive director of Community Health and Seniors Care with Health P.E.I., is quoted as saying in the release.

"But our staff can't continue at that pace. It's not sustainable, and we need to support them."

Harbourside Health's other 3,800 patients are being reassigned to other health-care providers in the area, and will be notified by letter of the exact changes. Health P.E.I. said the letters will also give people information on where they can book future appointments.

Computer showing web page for Maple, a virtual health platform
Through the Maple virtual care program, Islanders without in-person primary care are able to consult with a doctor or nurse practitioner via text, phone, or video conference. (Carolyn Ryan/CBC)

The remaining 700 patients, chosen at random, will have access to virtual care through the Health P.E.I. Virtual Care program, beginning Oct. 16.

These patients do not need to go on the patient registry for this service, Health P.E.I. said.

The health agency said it expects all patients to be assigned to a provider and attached to primary care by February, 2024.

