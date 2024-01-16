Content
Amount of fuel spilled in Charlottetown Harbour still not divulged

A ship believed responsible for spilling fuel into the Hillsborough River is still tied up in Charlottetown Harbour — and officials still haven't said how much fuel spilled into the tidal estuary or when it might be cleaned up.

Ship remains docked in Hillsborough River as shellfish association raises concerns

Devon Goodsell · CBC News ·
A boom floating in the water behind the stern of the MV Ancier, seen from the air.
Earlier this week, drone footage showed a boom surrounding MV Ancier as it sat docked at Charlottetown in the mouth of the Hillsborough River. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Canadian Coast Guard confirmed the spill from the MV Ancier, which has been docked at the harbour since Jan. 12, earlier this week.

CBC News has been trying to confirm how much fuel was released, what kind of fuel it is, whether the leak has been contained, and when it's expected to be cleaned up, but has yet to receive many answers.

P.E.I. Shellfish Association president Bob MacLeod is worried about the potential impact on the nearby wild oyster and quahog fisheries, and doesn't feel officials are taking the spill seriously.

MacLeod said any impact won't be clear until May 1, when the spring fishery opens and the ice has melted.

"When you see pictures of the — whatever it is on the ice, fuel or whatever – you [ask] what effect is it gonna have?" he said.

A yellowish sheen is seen on ice.
What appears to be fuel related to the MV Ancier was seen Tuesday on nearby ice coating the Hillsborough River, a tidal estuary of the Northumberland Strait. (CBC)

"When that ice melts, is that going to go back in the water at the time when the oysters are feeding? 'Cause the oysters are kind of dormant right now but come spring they'll start feeding. And if that ice melts in there, then it's going to be a spill all over again."

Residents of nearby Stratford and Mermaid reported seeing a sheen on the water and on ice in the river and harbour, as well as smelling a strong fuel odour in the area on Sunday.

On Wednesday, the province said the smell and sheen on the water remained, but officials were "confident there is no apparent risk to groundwater, shellfish resources or wildlife in the area." 

A man with a mustache and glasses, wearing a short-sleeved blue shirt, sits in a room.
'When that ice melts, is that going to go back in the water at the time when the oysters are feeding?' Bob MacLeod asks of small floes of ice with a visible oil sheen that were spotted in the Hillsborough River this week. He's the president of the P.E.I. Shellfish Association. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"When they don't even know the amount that spilled for sure, to say [there's] no impact … I'm not buying it," MacLeod said Friday.

"There's a lot of people who make a living there, a lot of people."

Source of leak identified

The Coast Guard said Thursday that the source of the leak had been identified and the ship's owner had contracted a third party to conduct "pollution response operations."

The Coast Guard added that a hazard response team would remain on scene until that removal has been completed, and would continue shoreline assessments to watch for further impacts in the area.

CBC News has also reached out to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Transport Canada, Port Charlottetown, and federal MPs Lawrence MacAulay and Sean Casey for information.

