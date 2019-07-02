Harbour Hippo gets stuck near Charlottetown marina
Passengers disembark safely with help of coast guard
About 23 passengers were stranded on the Harbour Hippo on Tuesday afternoon after the amphibious vehicle got stuck in the mud in low tide near the Charlottetown marina.
The Canadian Coast Guard brought the passengers ashore safely.
A tour guide for the Harbour Hippo said crews have been trying to tow it, and are waiting for the tide to come in.
Kristina Butterworth, a passenger from just outside Toronto, said the Harbour Hippo got stuck as soon as it went in the water.
"He can't go backward, he can't go forward," she said.
Butterworth said she was stranded for about 45 minutes, but she didn't feel scared at all.
"It was funny," she said.
Mireille Robichaud, another passenger on the Harbour Hippo, said the captain apologized for getting stuck. But like the others, she took it in stride.
"We wanted an adventure, we got an adventure," she said.
With files from Stephanie vanKampen
