Harbour Hippo gets stuck near Charlottetown marina

About 23 passengers were stranded on the Harbour Hippo on Tuesday afternoon after the amphibious vehicle got stuck in the mud in low tide near the Charlottetown marina.

The Canadian Coast Guard brought the passengers ashore safely.

The amphibious vehicle was stuck in low tide. (John Robertson/CBC)

A tour guide for the Harbour Hippo said crews have been trying to tow it, and are waiting for the tide to come in.

Kristina Butterworth, a passenger from just outside Toronto, said the Harbour Hippo got stuck as soon as it went in the water.

Harbour hippo passengers helped by coast guard after the boat became lodged on a rock in Charlottetown Harbour <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pei?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pei</a> <a href="https://t.co/LfBUFYCvml">pic.twitter.com/LfBUFYCvml</a> —@svankampenCBC

"He can't go backward, he can't go forward," she said.

Butterworth said she was stranded for about 45 minutes, but she didn't feel scared at all.

"It was funny," she said.

Mireille Robichaud, another passenger on the Harbour Hippo, said the captain apologized for getting stuck. But like the others, she took it in stride.

"We wanted an adventure, we got an adventure," she said.

A tour guide with the Harbour Hippo says they are waiting for the tide to come in. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Harbour Hippo is a vehicle that can travel on land and on water. (John Robertson/CBC)

The Coast Guard got the passengers safely to shore. (Stephanie vanKampen/CBC)

