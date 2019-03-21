Students learn about social media dangers from Charlottetown police

Junior high school students in Charlottetown are hearing about possible pitfalls of social media in a new program called Picture This hosted by Charlottetown Police Services officers.

Geared toward students in Grade 7, 8 and 9 it was created by Charlottetown Police School resource officers and the Public Schools Branch.

"The internet is written in pen so therefore once it's on there, it's very difficult to get down, the post to get down and it's there for everyone to see," said Charlotteown Const. Tim Keizer.

Is it something that you would post with your parents' permission? — Const. Tim Keizer

He said police are trying to reinforce the risks of what can happen with some of the students' posts.

Eight officers have visited Stonepark Intermediate School and Birchwood Intermediate School, both in Charlotettetown, to give the presentation and discuss issues with students. They chose to present in individual classrooms rather than at school-wide assemblies, to get more student involvement.

Bullying, negative comments

Keizer said the students have been telling officers their experiences with sharing photos online.

Const. Tim Keizer says some of the students shared their own stories of online bullying and posts that went further than intended. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Students talked about bullying and how easy it is to post negative comments, he said.

"It is amazing the amount of pressure that our young people are under to have positive feedback on the internet," Keizer said.

They also discussed cyberbullying and indecent pictures, which Keizer warned could involve legal consequences.

'Think about what you are posting'

"We just said you have to really think about what you are posting," Keizer said. "Is it something that you would post with your parents' permission? ... Is it something that you would be ashamed of other people seeing?"

Charlottetown Police Services have been going to area intermediate schools to talk with students about the dangers of cyberbullying and social media. (CBC)

The Picture This program is designed to raise awareness and encourage students to think about who they could talk to if a post gets out of control.

Police plan to also deliver the program to students at Queen Charlottetown Intermediate. Keizer said police will continue the outreach in schools in coming years.

"It's extremely important because kids are so connected now. The world is a much smaller place that it ever was," Keizer said.

More P.E.I. news