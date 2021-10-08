Safety and sanity: Readers share what they are most thankful for

Thanksgiving during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has some Islanders reflecting on what's most important to them.

In a social media post, CBC P.E.I. asked what our audience is most thankful for this year.

Many said they are thankful for family friends.

It also brought up different opinions about COVID-19 vaccinations and public safety measures. Some were thankful they could get vaccinated, others said no thanks — they were thankful they would not be getting a jab.

Here is a sample of the different responses. Some may be edited for grammar or style. The attributions are from their social media profiles.

Tracy Marie, an opera singer, said she was thankful to be reunited with with her American partner after "16 long months of separation."

Christine MacFadyen said she is thankful for the support she has received and the doctors who have helped her with her chronic illness.

'Mostly my voice'

"However, our system needs help and I enjoy advocating for others and myself to make a better system, so this year I am thankful for a lot, but mostly my voice," she wrote.

After losing her mother last September, Katie R. Macdougall said she is thankful for her father and sisters.

"It hasn't been the same but with us all together it makes us stronger! Along with our spouses and kids!"

Ruth Henry kept it simple: "I am thankful for a roof over my head, food on the table and good health."

Having a baby

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Pitre, who said she's thankful for her pregnancy.

"Never thought it would happen again!"

And the last word goes to Mindy DesRoches, who is surely not alone in what she is most thankful for: "My sanity … the world's gone mad!"