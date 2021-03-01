P.E.I. woman 'scared' but feeling OK after contracting COVID-19

Hannah MacKinnon says her symptoms include a headache, sore eyes, sore throat, and runny nose — 'a lot like normal cold symptoms, as well as aches and pains in my body.' (Hannah MacKinnon)

Hannah MacKinnon says she always wore a mask when she was supposed to, sanitized her hands so much the skin cracked, limited close contact, and went out only a few times.

All that didn't prevent her from contracting COVID-19.

MacKinnon, 22, is one of the 11 cases announced on the weekend, and one of P.E.I.'s 18 active cases.

She's home in Montague, self-isolating. So far her parents have both tested negative but they too are isolating for the next two weeks.

"I'm feeling OK, definitely better than I thought I would considering the circumstances," MacKinnon said in a message to CBC News.

"I have a headache, sore eyes, sore throat, and runny nose — a lot like normal cold symptoms — as well as aches and pains in my body."

MacKinnon said she posted about her condition on Facebook because she wants people to know anyone can catch COVID-19, even people like her who are careful and follow the rules.

"Even if you're doing everything right, there's still a chance you could contract it. And that slim chance decided to choose me.

"I'm scared, it's very real, and it's hard on my family, but I hope everyone takes this as a lesson — be kind to your neighbour, as you never know the full story from their point of view."

MacKinnon's father, Dan MacKinnon, supports his daughter's decision to go public. He said they still don't know how Hannah caught the virus.

"We live in a small town. We might as well get out there and tell people the facts so they don't get false information, and just kind of deal with whatever happens," he said in a video interview with CBC's Steve Bruce for CBC News: Compass.

"So far, it's been very positive.

"Not everyone who has contracted COVID-19 necessarily even knows that they have it. You could be walking around for two or three days and not [think] that you have it, and then all of a sudden, symptoms appear."

Dan MacKinnon says his family wanted to go public with his daughter's condition to help people understand that anyone can become infected with COVID-19 — even if they follow the rules. (CBC)

In order to protect the privacy of her co-workers, CBC News is not identifying Hannah MacKinnon's place of employment.

"Trust me, your health and everyone else's is so much more important than a couple days missed [work]. Better safe than sorry," she said.

"I called in sick as soon as I was experiencing cold-like symptoms — and even though I thought I only had a cold, here I am."

