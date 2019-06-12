P.E.I. woman delivers message about living with disability to the UN

Hannah MacLellan, a former P.E.I. Easter Seals ambassador, was at the United Nations Wednesday, delivering a message on the importance of language surrounding disabilities.

MacLellan was invited to speak at the UN panel by federal Accessibility Minister Carla Qualtrough. Qualtrough had heard MacLellan speak at the Daughters of the Vote event in Ottawa in April.

MacLellan, 20, is a student at Carleton University where she is working on a BA in human rights, with a particular focus on the language surrounding disability. She told the UN panel she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she was eight months old.

"Doctors told my parents that I would never be able to walk or talk," she said.

"Thankfully my parents did not take no for an answer."

Disability rights advocate Hannah MacLellan outside the United Nations in New York City. (Stephanie Drake)

MacLellan went on to talk about her school work.

"I have discovered the importance of descriptive language. Whether it's writing policies, speaking to others, maybe even thinking about yourself. Words are important and shape the way we see the world," she said.

"Describing me as a person with a disability rather than as a disabled person is such a small change of wording, but makes a world of difference. Instead of being defined by a diagnosis I am defined first as a person."

MacLellan concluded by telling the panel that you can't change a diagnosis, but you can change your language, and you can change your perspective.

